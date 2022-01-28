Dr. Steven Lee Kong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee Kong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Lee Kong, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Lee Kong, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
New York-presbyteriancolumbia University Medical Center161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 342-1155Monday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
I had a problem with Rectal Prolapse, Dr Steven A. Lee- Kong did. surgery on 1/20/2022 !!! It was amazing: I went home the same day, after 4 days all wounds were healed / he left up and fix my rectum/ colon - for do not go out any more…. He like a Jeweler in Surgeon Field- I’m so happy to meet a Real Excellent Doctor and a Kind, Caring Person!!! Thank You, Doctor Lee- Kong
- Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134353592
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center|Sloan Kettering Cancer Ctr/cornell Med Ctr|Weill Cornell Med Cntr
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- NY Presby Columbia University Med Ctr
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Suny
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Lee Kong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee Kong accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee Kong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee Kong has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee Kong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee Kong speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee Kong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee Kong.
