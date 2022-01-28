See All Oncologists in New York, NY
Dr. Steven Lee Kong, MD

Oncology
4.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Lee Kong, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Lee Kong works at CUMC Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New York-presbyteriancolumbia University Medical Center
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 (212) 342-1155
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Hemorrhoids

Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bowel Strangulation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Mass Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Large Bowel Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Rectocele With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 28, 2022
    I had a problem with Rectal Prolapse, Dr Steven A. Lee- Kong did. surgery on 1/20/2022 !!! It was amazing: I went home the same day, after 4 days all wounds were healed / he left up and fix my rectum/ colon - for do not go out any more…. He like a Jeweler in Surgeon Field- I'm so happy to meet a Real Excellent Doctor and a Kind, Caring Person!!! Thank You, Doctor Lee- Kong
    Sonya — Jan 28, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Lee Kong, MD

    • Oncology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1134353592
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center|Sloan Kettering Cancer Ctr/cornell Med Ctr|Weill Cornell Med Cntr
    • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
    • NY Presby Columbia University Med Ctr
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
    • Suny
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Lee Kong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee Kong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee Kong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee Kong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee Kong works at CUMC Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lee Kong’s profile.

    Dr. Lee Kong has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee Kong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee Kong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee Kong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee Kong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee Kong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

