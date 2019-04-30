Dr. Steven Leibowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leibowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Leibowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Leibowitz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in River Edge, NJ. They completed their fellowship with N Shore-Cornell U
Dr. Leibowitz works at
Locations
River Edge130 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 301, River Edge, NJ 07661 Directions (201) 489-7772
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor who shows genuine concern and care for his patients. Staff is very efficient as well.
About Dr. Steven Leibowitz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1053323600
Education & Certifications
- N Shore-Cornell U
- Meml/Sloan Kettering Cancer Ctr
- N Shore U Hosp-Cornell U
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leibowitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leibowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leibowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leibowitz works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Leibowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leibowitz.
