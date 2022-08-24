Dr. Steven Leibowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leibowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Leibowitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Leibowitz, MD
Dr. Steven Leibowitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from Columbia University Of School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Leibowitz's Office Locations
Steven Leibowitz, MD - Henderson2390 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 970-6483
Summerlin Office653 N Town Center Dr Ste 102, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 970-6479
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
5.0 star rating8/15/2022 Dr. Leibowitz recently performed facial surgery on me. I found him not only to be an exceptionally gifted surgeon, but a physician in the true sense of the word. He is kind, compassionate, has a great personality, and was always there for me whenever I needed assistance, day or night. He truly cares about the well being of his patients and is willing to take the time to explain everything and answer all questions. I am extremely thankful that I chose Dr. Leibowitz to perform my medical procedures. He is truly superb! His entire office staff is also outstanding! I thank them all for the assistance and kindness.
About Dr. Steven Leibowitz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1679631014
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University
- Harvard University
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Columbia University Of School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leibowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leibowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leibowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leibowitz has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, Eyelid Disorders and Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leibowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leibowitz speaks Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Leibowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leibowitz.
