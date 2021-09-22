Overview

Dr. Steven Leichter, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.



Dr. Leichter works at Endocrine Consultants in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Osteopenia and Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.