Dr. Steven Lerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Lerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Lerman, MD
Dr. Steven Lerman, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Lerman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lerman's Office Locations
-
1
Ucla Department of Surgery10833 Le Conte Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-7911
-
2
University of California Los Angeles757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-9111
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lerman?
Great bedside manner. Very matter of fact and confident which eased our worry with our little one’s circumcision. He even let me nurse our baby in his person office after the procedure. Fantastic doctor
About Dr. Steven Lerman, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1730107343
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Pediatric Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lerman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lerman works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.