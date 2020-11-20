Dr. Steven Lesk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lesk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Lesk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Lesk, MD
Dr. Steven Lesk, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital and Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Lesk works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lesk's Office Locations
-
1
Nystrom & Associates Ltd1811 Weir Dr Ste 270, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Directions (651) 714-9646
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital
- Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lesk?
Only doctor who could prescribe something that worked for me. Truly knows what he is doing.
About Dr. Steven Lesk, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912090036
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lesk has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lesk accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lesk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lesk works at
Dr. Lesk has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lesk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lesk speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lesk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lesk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lesk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lesk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.