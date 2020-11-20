Overview of Dr. Steven Lesk, MD

Dr. Steven Lesk, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital and Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Lesk works at Nystrom & Associates, Ltd. in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.