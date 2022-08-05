Overview of Dr. Steven Levi, MD

Dr. Steven Levi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Haddon Heights, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Levi works at The Heart House in Haddon Heights, NJ with other offices in Marlton, NJ, Sewell, NJ, Elmer, NJ and Vineland, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.