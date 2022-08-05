Dr. Steven Levi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Levi, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Levi, MD
Dr. Steven Levi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Haddon Heights, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Levi works at
Dr. Levi's Office Locations
-
1
The Heart House210 W ATLANTIC AVE, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035 Directions
-
2
The Heart House999 Route 73 N Ste 205, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions
-
3
The Heart House570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste B1, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
-
4
The Heart House525 State St Ste 3, Elmer, NJ 08318 Directions
-
5
The Heart House1051 W Sherman Ave Bldg 3, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levi?
Dr. Levi is amazing! He has saved my life twice. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Steven Levi, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1902859150
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levi accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levi works at
Dr. Levi has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Levi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.