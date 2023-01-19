Overview of Dr. Steven Levin, MD

Dr. Steven Levin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/Finch University Of Health|Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Levin works at Patrick Birmingham, M.D. in Skokie, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Rotator Cuff Tear and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.