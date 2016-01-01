Overview

Dr. Steven Levin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Levin works at Eric B Chandler Health Center in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.