Dr. Steven Levine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Levine, MD
Dr. Steven Levine, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.
Dr. Levine's Office Locations
Trumbull Office160 Hawley Ln, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 380-3707
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Levine after years of sinus infections & had seen 3 other ENTs prior. He was the first MD to listen and respect my concerns to not take certain antibiotics. He ordered appropriate imaging and ended up finding a growth in my ethmoid sinus and referred me out to a specialized skull base ENT. I had surgery at Yale with referred out ENT and have been sinus infection free for 4 years! Which is a miracle! I appreciate his humility and care to send me to someone who finally resolved my problem
About Dr. Steven Levine, MD
Education & Certifications
- New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- CCNY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
