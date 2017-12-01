Overview of Dr. Steven Levine, MD

Dr. Steven Levine, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.



Dr. Levine works at ENT and Allergy Associates in Trumbull, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.