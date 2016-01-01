Dr. Steven Lieberson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieberson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Lieberson, DPM
Overview of Dr. Steven Lieberson, DPM
Dr. Steven Lieberson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Lieberson works at
Dr. Lieberson's Office Locations
1
Steven J. Lieberson Dpm PC17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 360, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 242-3233
2
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital17500 W Grand Pkwy S, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 725-5000
3
Physicians At Sugar Creek An Affiliate of Memorial Hermann14023 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 325-4100
4
Lepow Foot and Ankle Specialists1315 St Joseph Pkwy Ste 1002, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (713) 654-1955
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Lieberson, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1477573350
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
