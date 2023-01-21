Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Lin, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Lin, MD
Dr. Steven Lin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Lin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lin's Office Locations
-
1
Inland Retina Consultants36949 Cook St Ste 101, Palm Desert, CA 92211 Directions (760) 340-2394
-
2
Desert Regional Medical Center1150 N Indian Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (941) 486-4460
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lin?
I believe Dr. Steven Lin to be a very fine physician with excellent credentials, competence, professionalism, compassion, caring, sensitivity & well honed skills. He educates & explains the necessary procedures very well making sure that his efforts are well understood. He’s also very encouraging & personable in his interactions with patients.
About Dr. Steven Lin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Burmese
- 1457343568
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School Of Med
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Eye Infections and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lin speaks Burmese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.