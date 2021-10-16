Overview of Dr. Steven Lin, MD

Dr. Steven Lin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Lin works at Congress Orthopaedic Associates in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.