Dr. Steven Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Lin, MD
Dr. Steven Lin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin's Office Locations
-
1
Joe Yb Lee MD Inc.289 W Huntington Dr Ste 103, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 821-0707
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Allied Pacific IPA
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lin?
I really liked him as my orthopedic surgeon. I was a difficult case, and he took care of me until I was healed completely. I recommend him highly, and I never had any issues with the office staff.
About Dr. Steven Lin, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1699901397
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia Hand Ctr
- Usc/Lac
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- University Of California, Irvine
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lin speaks Cantonese, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.