Dr. Steven Lin, DO
Overview of Dr. Steven Lin, DO
Dr. Steven Lin, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Lin's Office Locations
Healthcare Associates in Medicine1099 Targee St, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (718) 448-3210Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Healthcare Associates in Medicine3311 Hylan Blvd Ste 2, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 448-3210
Healthcare Associates in Medicine5303 8th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 448-3210
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
About Dr. Steven Lin, DO
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Mandarin
- 1922338334
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Hosp Worcester Med Ctr
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- Sleep Medicine
