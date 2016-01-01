See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Tempe, AZ
Dr. Steven Linnerson, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.0 (11)
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Linnerson, MD

Dr. Steven Linnerson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.

Dr. Linnerson works at Southwest Contemporary Women's Care in Tempe, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Linnerson's Office Locations

    Southwest Contemporary Women's Care
    6301 S McClintock Dr Ste 215, Tempe, AZ 85283 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 820-6657
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Southwest Contemporary Womens Care
    2545 W Frye Rd Ste 9, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 505-4258

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Desert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

C-Section
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Cervicitis
C-Section
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Cervicitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
C-Section Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Steven Linnerson, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912902917
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Maricopa Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linnerson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Linnerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Linnerson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linnerson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linnerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linnerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

