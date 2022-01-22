Overview

Dr. Steven Lipkin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics and Genomics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Lipkin works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.