Dr. Steven Liu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Liu, MD
Dr. Steven Liu, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Central Peninsula General Hospital, Mat-su Regional Medical Center and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu's Office Locations
Alaska Oncology2925 Debarr Rd Ste 300, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5206MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Central Peninsula General Hospital
- Mat-su Regional Medical Center
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experiences with Dr. Lui and his PA, Pam Title have been excellent. They are willing to go the extra mile for a patient. I am a pancreatic cancer IV survivor; Also, I am a snow bird, traveling back and forth to Ca from AK. He enthusiastically communicated and worked well with my CA oncologist giving me a complete and continuous treatment. I did not miss any chemotherapy treatments, or blood draws, or follow-up appts. due to my travels. He as weil as his P.A. are very kind and helpful and have gone the extra mile for me. I think I may get kicked out of their office for awhile for currently I am stable! :)
About Dr. Steven Liu, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center
- Northwestern University Medical School
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Purpura, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.