Overview of Dr. Steven Liu, MD

Dr. Steven Liu, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Central Peninsula General Hospital, Mat-su Regional Medical Center and Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. Liu works at Alaska Oncology in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Purpura, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.