Dr. Steven Lobacz, MD

Psychiatry
4.6 (10)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Lobacz, MD

Dr. Steven Lobacz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Lobacz works at Steven R. Lobacz, MD in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lobacz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Steven R. Lobacz, MD
    1545 W Morse Ave, Chicago, IL 60626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 764-5135

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 23, 2020
    Dr. Lobacz is the best! Commenting on the review below, he does provide you with his personal phone in case you cannot get a hold of him. He's professional, on time, he never makes me feel rushed, and he gives you the care you need. I always feel welcomed, and less anxious when I'm around him. I enjoy our visits, and wish he could be my therapist! I highly recommend to anyone.
    Danielle M — Sep 23, 2020
    About Dr. Steven Lobacz, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558328955
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lobacz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lobacz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lobacz works at Steven R. Lobacz, MD in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Lobacz’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lobacz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lobacz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lobacz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lobacz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

