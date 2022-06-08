Dr. Steven Lobel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lobel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Lobel, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Lobel, MD
Dr. Steven Lobel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.
Dr. Lobel works at
Dr. Lobel's Office Locations
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
Medical Associates of North Georgia - Main Office320 Hospital Rd, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (770) 479-5535
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Lobel for 6 years. He has a wonderful bedside manner. He's so caring. I've had many procedures by him. He's always very caring during these procedures. When arriving for an office visit or procedures he's always very prompt. You never have to sit for hours, only minutes. His office staff is wonderful too. I like that you can call the nurse line with questions & get a prompt response from the Dr. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Steven Lobel, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1881665248
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lobel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lobel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lobel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lobel works at
Dr. Lobel has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lobel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Lobel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lobel.
