Dr. Steven Lochow, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from SHANNON WEST TEXAS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Lochow works at Scott Orthopedic Center in Huntington, WV with other offices in Proctorville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.