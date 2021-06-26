Dr. Steven Lomasky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lomasky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Lomasky, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Lomasky, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Endocrinology Diabetes Associates of Li PC242 Merrick Rd Ste 403, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 536-3700
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Lomasky is a brilliant doctor. He takes a sincere interest in the health & well being of his patients & always makes time for you. His communication skills are excellent
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1891738456
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
