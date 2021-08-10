Dr. Steven Louie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Louie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Louie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Louie, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.
Dr. Louie works at
Locations
Boynton Beach6080 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 100, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 965-6685
Florida Allergy & Asthma Associates5507 S Congress Ave Ste 140, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 965-6685Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable and very thorough. Took the time to listen to concerns and provided excellent follow up. Friendly and helpful staff.
About Dr. Steven Louie, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760489553
Education & Certifications
- Allergy & Immunology: University Of S. Florida College Of Medicine
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- State University of New York
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
