Overview of Dr. Steven Lovitt, MD

Dr. Steven Lovitt, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Lovitt works at The Neurology Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.