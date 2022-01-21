Overview of Dr. Steven Lown, DO

Dr. Steven Lown, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Lown works at Metro Health @ Cedar Springs in Wyoming, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.