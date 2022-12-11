Overview of Dr. Steven Ludwig, MD

Dr. Steven Ludwig, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ Robt W Johnson Med School and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Ludwig works at University of Maryland Orthopaedic Assosicates, PA in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Bel Air, MD and Lutherville Timonium, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Broken Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.