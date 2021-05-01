Overview

Dr. Steven Lum, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kailua, HI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle and Straub Clinic And Hospital.



Dr. Lum works at STEVEN M C LUM MD INC in Kailua, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Arthritis of the Elbow and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.