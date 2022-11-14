Dr. Steven Lund, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Lund, DPM
Overview of Dr. Steven Lund, DPM
Dr. Steven Lund, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.
Dr. Lund's Office Locations
Metroplex Foot and Ankle Center - Alliance8704 Medical City Way, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Directions (817) 595-1310Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Metroplex Foot and Ankle Center4300 City Point Dr Ste 104, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Directions (817) 595-1310
Metroplex Foot and Ankle Center4375 Booth Calloway Rd Ste 501, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Directions (817) 595-1310
Metroplex Foot and Ankle Center - Alliance3025 N Tarrant Pkwy Ste 300, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Directions (817) 595-1310
Parkway Surgical & Cardiovascular Hospital3200 N Tarrant Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Directions (817) 502-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City North Hills
- Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway
I originally saw Dr Lund for an infected toe. He drained my toe and infected toe cleared up. We talked about the fact that it could be a Vascular Problem at which time he referred me to Modern Vascular. Modern Vascular is a Wonderful Facility and they were able to detect a very Serious Problem! I am now recovering from Surgery and want to Sincerely thank Dr Lund for listening & referring me for the help i needed.
About Dr. Steven Lund, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1184655938
Education & Certifications
- Community Medical Center-Scranton
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Utah
