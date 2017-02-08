Overview of Dr. Steven Lunz, MD

Dr. Steven Lunz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hamilton, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Lunz works at Family Medical Care Associates in Hamilton, OH with other offices in Fairfield, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.