Dr. Steven Lutzker, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (99)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Steven Lutzker, MD is a Dermatologist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Sierra View Medical Center.

Dr. Lutzker works at LUX Dermatology in Visalia, CA with other offices in Hanford, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    LUX Dermatology
    1337 S Lovers Ln Ste D, Visalia, CA 93292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 627-9901
  2. 2
    Lux Dermatology - Hanford
    325 Mall Dr, Hanford, CA 93230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 583-7546

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sierra View Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 99 ratings
    Patient Ratings (99)
    5 Star
    (96)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Steven Lutzker, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548442890
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University Med Center
    Residency
    • Ucsd-Kaiser San Diego
    Internship
    • USPHS
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Yeshiva University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology, Diagnostic Radiology and Nuclear Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Lutzker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lutzker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lutzker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lutzker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lutzker has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lutzker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    99 patients have reviewed Dr. Lutzker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lutzker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lutzker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lutzker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

