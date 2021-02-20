Overview

Dr. Steven Lutzker, MD is a Dermatologist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Sierra View Medical Center.



Dr. Lutzker works at LUX Dermatology in Visalia, CA with other offices in Hanford, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.