Dr. Steven Lyons, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Lyons, MD
Dr. Steven Lyons, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Lyons works at
Dr. Lyons' Office Locations
-
1
Florida Orthopaedic Institute13020 N Telecom Pkwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33637 Directions (813) 978-9700
-
2
South Tampa909 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 978-9700
-
3
Citrus Park6117 GUNN HWY, Tampa, FL 33625 Directions (727) 499-9448
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Applied Risk Management Solutions
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lyons is knowledgeable, caring, listens, asks and answers questions. He is thorough and efficient. He is an excellent surgeon. I have been his patient for 15 years. I have always recommended him when someone mentions a health issue that I know is in his field.
About Dr. Steven Lyons, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The University of Utah
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Loyola University Chicago
Dr. Lyons has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyons works at
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyons.
