Overview of Dr. Steven Macdonald, MD

Dr. Steven Macdonald, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Macdonald works at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.