Dr. Steven Macheers, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Macheers, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown and Grady Memorial Hospital.
Emory Clinic Cardiothoracic Sgy5665 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 778-7200
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
2010 triple bypass. Excellent today. He is excellent!
- New York Hospital/Cornell Med Center
- New York Hospital/Cornell Med Center
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
Dr. Macheers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macheers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macheers has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Aortic Ectasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macheers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Macheers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macheers.
