Overview of Dr. Steven Macheers, MD

Dr. Steven Macheers, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown and Grady Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Macheers works at Emory Clinic Cardiothoracic Sgy in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Aortic Ectasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.