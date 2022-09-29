Dr. Steven Mackey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mackey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Mackey, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Mackey, MD is a Dermatologist in Alexander City, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Russell Medical Center.
Dr. Mackey works at
Locations
Alexander City Dermatology125 Alison Dr Ste 8, Alexander City, AL 35010 Directions (256) 409-2159
Alexander City Dermatologys Mackey MD401 W 3rd St, Sylacauga, AL 35150 Directions (256) 409-2159
Hospital Affiliations
- Russell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been using Dr. Mackey for close to 20 years. I've seen him at the A.C. office and in Montgomery. He is very professional and listens to his patients. He also treats my husband and daughter. He goes over and beyond to help his patients. The office staff is wonderful too! They are friendly and caring too. We have never found a better dermatologist office.
About Dr. Steven Mackey, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1093725517
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mackey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mackey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mackey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mackey has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Hair Loss and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mackey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Mackey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mackey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mackey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mackey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.