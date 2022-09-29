Overview

Dr. Steven Mackey, MD is a Dermatologist in Alexander City, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Russell Medical Center.



Dr. Mackey works at Alexander City Dermatology in Alexander City, AL with other offices in Sylacauga, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Hair Loss and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.