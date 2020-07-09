Overview of Dr. Steven Madey, MD

Dr. Steven Madey, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lake Oswego, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.



Dr. Madey works at Summit Orthopaedics LLC in Lake Oswego, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.