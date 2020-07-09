Dr. Steven Madey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Madey, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Madey, MD
Dr. Steven Madey, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lake Oswego, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
Dr. Madey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Madey's Office Locations
-
1
Summit Orthopaedics4103 Mercantile Dr, Lake Oswego, OR 97035 Directions (503) 850-9940Monday12:00pm - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Madey?
I am so thankful for Dr. Madey. My son was involved in a tragic accident where a mortar blew apart his right hand; he had no bone in his thumb Or aide of his hand. I know most were talking about amputation upon arrival but Dr Madey wanted to try and save what he could, since he is so young. We are three surgeries in and have a long way to go but Dr Madey has been a wonderful communicator and we are so thankful he took the time. We are exhausted and scared but he has given us hope and we feel so blessed he was available to help!
About Dr. Steven Madey, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1083719793
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madey works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Madey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.