Overview

Dr. Steven Magee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scotts Valley, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from U C San Francisco and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Dr. Magee works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Scotts Valley, CA with other offices in Boulder Creek, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.