See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Rockville, MD
Dr. Steven Maggid, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Steven Maggid, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steven Maggid, MD

Dr. Steven Maggid, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Maggid works at Capital Women's Care in Rockville, MD with other offices in Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Brian Josephs, MD
Dr. Brian Josephs, MD
4.0 (32)
View Profile

Dr. Maggid's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Capital Women's Care
    2301 Research Blvd Ste 215, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 424-3444
  2. 2
    Division 24
    10801 Lockwood Dr Ste 290, Silver Spring, MD 20901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 593-5595

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Maggid?

    Mar 11, 2022
    I had a surgery consultation scheduled with Dr. Maggid last week. He spent over an hour in the office with me. He was kind, professional and very organized and detailed. He explained my options and I truly feel valued as a patient, and I trust his as my doctor. He has over 30 years of experience and I am very happy with what my options are.
    C McCarthy — Mar 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Maggid, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Maggid, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Maggid to family and friends

    Dr. Maggid's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Maggid

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Maggid, MD.

    About Dr. Steven Maggid, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821079328
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Georgetown University Hospital|Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Maggid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maggid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maggid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maggid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maggid has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maggid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Maggid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maggid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maggid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maggid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Maggid, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.