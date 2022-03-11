Dr. Steven Maggid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maggid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Maggid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Maggid, MD
Dr. Steven Maggid, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Maggid's Office Locations
Capital Women's Care2301 Research Blvd Ste 215, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 424-3444
Division 2410801 Lockwood Dr Ste 290, Silver Spring, MD 20901 Directions (301) 593-5595
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I had a surgery consultation scheduled with Dr. Maggid last week. He spent over an hour in the office with me. He was kind, professional and very organized and detailed. He explained my options and I truly feel valued as a patient, and I trust his as my doctor. He has over 30 years of experience and I am very happy with what my options are.
About Dr. Steven Maggid, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University Hospital|Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maggid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maggid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maggid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maggid has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maggid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maggid speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Maggid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maggid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maggid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maggid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.