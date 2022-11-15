Dr. Steven Maislos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maislos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Maislos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Maislos, MD
Dr. Steven Maislos, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Houston Hermann and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Maislos works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Maislos' Office Locations
-
1
Urology Institute of West Houston12606 West Houston Center Blvd Ste 301, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (713) 771-5300
-
2
Urology Institute of West Houston15200 Southwest Fwy Ste 385, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (713) 771-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maislos?
I absolutely trust Dr. Maislos with all of my urological needs. He performed a TURP to cut through my "huge" prostate and ease my urinary difficulties. He gave me a penile implant, which has allowed me sexual function I never imagined I'd have. He has shown concern and sympathy, exhibited a high degree of professionalism, and explained every procedure (some of which, by their nature, are uncomfortable), I would travel hundreds of miles for his expertise. Happily, I don't have to do so. If you're looking for someone to pat you on the back and coo sweet nothings in your ear, nah. But if you want the very best urological surgeon, this is the guy.
About Dr. Steven Maislos, MD
- Urology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1760418503
Education & Certifications
- Urology San Antonio
- State University of New York at Downstate
- State University of New York at Downstate
- University of Texas Houston Hermann
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maislos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maislos accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maislos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maislos works at
Dr. Maislos has seen patients for Polyuria, Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maislos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maislos speaks French and Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Maislos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maislos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maislos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maislos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.