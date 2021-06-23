Dr. Steven Mandel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Mandel, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Mandel, MD
Dr. Steven Mandel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Mandel's Office Locations
NHPP at Chelsea North121a W 20th St, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 434-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw this wonderful Doctor when he was in Philadelphia. He was a terrific doctor who told the truth. I have had health issues since I was 27, I am now 58. I am spinal cord injured. I also was given the diagnosis of fibromyalgia, and put on the prescription drug Lyrica. Dr Steven Mandel MD, took the time, and effort, and was truthful. He finally told me the truth about Lyrica, with the steroid shots, and my injury, had caused my weight to go up so out of control. When he looked at me and said, if you ever want to lose the weight, get off lyrica, which wasn’t helping my fibromyalgia one bit. I really wish he was still here in the Philadelphia area, and I am even contemplating making the trip to New York, because Dr Mandel is worth the trip, he is that good! I have had 4 spinal surgeries, and have now been told that I need a fifth spinal surgery on my cervical spine, which will involve breaking my neck, and resetting it. Before I do this I would want to see Dr Steven Mandel again!
About Dr. Steven Mandel, MD
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Bronx Municipal Hosp Ctr, Neurology Pa Hospital-Uphs, Internal Medicine
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurology
Dr. Mandel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandel has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandel.
