Dr. Steven Mardjetko, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.3 (15)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steven Mardjetko, MD

Dr. Steven Mardjetko, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morton Grove, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and University Of Illinois Hospital.

Dr. Mardjetko works at Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC in Morton Grove, IL with other offices in Park Ridge, IL, Oak Lawn, IL and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis, Spine Deformities and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mardjetko's Office Locations

    Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC
    9000 Waukegan Rd Ste 200, Morton Grove, IL 60053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 247-4000
    Advocate Medical Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Dempster St
    1675 Dempster St Fl 1, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 684-5437
    Advocate Outpatient Center - Oak Lawn
    9555 S 52nd Ave, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 684-5437
    University Illinois Orthopedics
    1801 W Taylor St Ste 2A, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 996-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
  • University Of Illinois Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Back Pain
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Steven Mardjetko, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1922051648
    Education & Certifications

    • Shriners Hospital for Children
    • University Of Illinois
    • University of Illinois College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Mardjetko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mardjetko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mardjetko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mardjetko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mardjetko has seen patients for Scoliosis, Spine Deformities and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mardjetko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mardjetko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mardjetko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mardjetko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mardjetko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

