Overview of Dr. Steven Mardjetko, MD

Dr. Steven Mardjetko, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morton Grove, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and University Of Illinois Hospital.



Dr. Mardjetko works at Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC in Morton Grove, IL with other offices in Park Ridge, IL, Oak Lawn, IL and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis, Spine Deformities and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.