Dr. Steven Markowitz, MD is an Electrodiagnostician in New York, NY. They specialize in Electrodiagnostic Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
I trust Dr. Markowitz implicitly. His pre-ablation visit was calming and he explained everything thoroughly. After a successful procedure, he continues to offer the same calming support,
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|Nyu Hosp-Cornell U Med Ctr
- Montefiore Med Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Markowitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Markowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Markowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Markowitz works at
Dr. Markowitz speaks Spanish.
210 patients have reviewed Dr. Markowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.