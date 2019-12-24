See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Steven Marks, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Steven Marks, DO

Pulmonary Disease
3.2 (11)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Marks, DO is a Pulmonologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from Western University Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Med Of The Pacific.

Dr. Marks works at Carl T Hayden VA Medical Center in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Flagstaff, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix VA
    650 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 277-5551
    Thursday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Mountain Heart Medical Practice
    2000 S Thompson St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 226-6400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Acidosis
Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Acidosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Insomnia Chevron Icon
Advanced Sleep Phase Disorder Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Delayed Sleep Phase Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Insomnia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Endogenous Insomnia Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Insomnia With Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Irregular Sleep-Wake Pattern Chevron Icon
Jet Lag Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jet Lag
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Primary Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Secondary Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shift Work Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Marks?

    Dec 24, 2019
    Dr. Marks is very knowledgeable and caring. He has taken care of my father for several years.
    — Dec 24, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Marks, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Marks, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Marks to family and friends

    Dr. Marks' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Marks

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Marks, DO.

    About Dr. Steven Marks, DO

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528046547
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Good Samaritan Regional Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mich State U
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Western University Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Med Of The Pacific
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Marks, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marks has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Marks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Marks, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.