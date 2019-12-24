Overview

Dr. Steven Marks, DO is a Pulmonologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from Western University Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Med Of The Pacific.



Dr. Marks works at Carl T Hayden VA Medical Center in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Flagstaff, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.