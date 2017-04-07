Overview of Dr. Steven Marks, MD

Dr. Steven Marks, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Marks works at Memorial Ear, Nose, & Throat Institute in Las Cruces, NM with other offices in Deming, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Chronic Sinusitis and Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.