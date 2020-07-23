Dr. Steven Maskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Maskin, MD
Dr. Steven Maskin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL.
Dr. Maskin's Office Locations
Steven L. Maskin, M.d., P.A.3001 W SWANN AVE, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 608-4820
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
TRULY EXCEPTIONAL!! I became a patient of Dr Maskin early December 2019. I am not a person that is quick to write a review as I like a wait and see approach before I make a judgement. During the past 4 years I have seen at least 7 different ophthalmologists/optometrists , no one could properly diagnose me. One of my conditions is very rare, 1 in a million according to European articles, but he spotted it right away. I did go to Boston to an immunologic ophthalmologist to get my disease staged, and check into genetic susceptibility for my kids, and to calm my fears, as to that part of the country is where all the research is done for my particular case. Dr Maskin had already put me on the right immunosuppressants before my trip to Boston. I also suffer from meibomian gland dysfunction and severe dry eye. Probing of the glands is the only thing that works for me, tried out others but they do a mediocre job. Nothing better than the inventor himself!! SIMPLY THE BEST!!
About Dr. Steven Maskin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1124174479
Education & Certifications
- St John Mercy Med Center|St John Mercy Med Ctr
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Maskin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Maskin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maskin.
