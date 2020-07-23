See All Ophthalmologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Steven Maskin, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (24)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Steven Maskin, MD

Dr. Steven Maskin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. 

Dr. Maskin works at Dry Eye and Cornea Treatment Center in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maskin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Steven L. Maskin, M.d., P.A.
    3001 W SWANN AVE, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 608-4820

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vision Screening Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Sclera Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Intraocular Lens Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Posticus Circumscriptus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Jul 23, 2020
    TRULY EXCEPTIONAL!! I became a patient of Dr Maskin early December 2019. I am not a person that is quick to write a review as I like a wait and see approach before I make a judgement. During the past 4 years I have seen at least 7 different ophthalmologists/optometrists , no one could properly diagnose me. One of my conditions is very rare, 1 in a million according to European articles, but he spotted it right away. I did go to Boston to an immunologic ophthalmologist to get my disease staged, and check into genetic susceptibility for my kids, and to calm my fears, as to that part of the country is where all the research is done for my particular case. Dr Maskin had already put me on the right immunosuppressants before my trip to Boston. I also suffer from meibomian gland dysfunction and severe dry eye. Probing of the glands is the only thing that works for me, tried out others but they do a mediocre job. Nothing better than the inventor himself!! SIMPLY THE BEST!!
    Sandra Schalekamp — Jul 23, 2020
    About Dr. Steven Maskin, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1124174479
    Education & Certifications

    • St John Mercy Med Center|St John Mercy Med Ctr
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Maskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maskin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maskin works at Dry Eye and Cornea Treatment Center in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Maskin’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Maskin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maskin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

