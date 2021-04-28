Dr. Massad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Massad, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Massad, MD
Dr. Steven Massad, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Massad works at
Dr. Massad's Office Locations
Diabetes and Endocrine Center1851 Mesquite Ave Ste 202, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 854-0094
Hospital Affiliations
- Havasu Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He’s very thorough.
About Dr. Steven Massad, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1386095743
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine

