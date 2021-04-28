See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Lake Havasu City, AZ
Dr. Steven Massad, MD

Geriatric Medicine
1.7 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Steven Massad, MD

Dr. Steven Massad, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Massad works at EDWARD J QUINN MD in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

Dr. Massad's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Diabetes and Endocrine Center
    Diabetes and Endocrine Center
    1851 Mesquite Ave Ste 202, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 (928) 854-0094

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Havasu Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 28, 2021
    He’s very thorough.
    Gary Bach — Apr 28, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Steven Massad, MD
    About Dr. Steven Massad, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • English
    • 1386095743
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Massad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Massad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Massad works at EDWARD J QUINN MD in Lake Havasu City, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Massad’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Massad. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

