Dr. Steven Massucci, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Steven Massucci, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Waterbury Hospital.

Dr. Massucci works at Waterbury Podiatry Consultants in Waterbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Waterbury Podiatry Consultants
    171 Grandview Ave Ste 104, Waterbury, CT 06708 (203) 753-2048

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Waterbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 29, 2021
    Dr. Massucci is THE BEST foot doctor you could ever ask for. He’s extremely conscious of what you as a patient are going through, mentally, emotionally and physically. Always kind, thorough, patient, he first took on my case while I was an inpatient at Waterbury Hospital recovering from a massive infection that required surgery. The surgery required vasopressors that caused tissue damage in my heels and toes. He amputated as little as possible of 5 of my toes, removed dead tissue, closed them up and left the important ligaments and tendons intact. He also removed the remaining dead tissue from my heels and applied grafts made from placental tissue. This man is worth his weight in gold. I would recommend him to anyone and everyone. I’m extremely grateful for his hard work and dedication at getting my feet as close to normal and comfortable as possible. Thank you Dr. Massucci! I’d say I’ll be back but hopefully that never has to happen again!
    Victoria A — Jul 29, 2021
    About Dr. Steven Massucci, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1821523143
    Education & Certifications

    • Roger Williams Med Ctr-Boston U Sch Med
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M.
    • University of Connecticut -Storrs
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Massucci, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Massucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Massucci works at Waterbury Podiatry Consultants in Waterbury, CT. View the full address on Dr. Massucci’s profile.

    Dr. Massucci has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massucci.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

