Dr. Steven Mast, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Mast, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, Munson Medical Center, Otsego Memorial Hospital and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Traverse Heart & Vascular1200 Sixth St Ste 200, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-5800
Traverse Heart & Vascular - Grayling1107 E Michigan Ave, Grayling, MI 49738 Directions (231) 935-5800
Traverse Heart & Vascular - Indian River3696 S Straits Hwy, Indian River, MI 49749 Directions (231) 935-5800
Dept of Pathology1105 Sixth St, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Kalkaska Memorial Health Center
- Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
- Otsego Memorial Hospital
- Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mast treated me for 6 days from 27th of Feb, to March4 at Munson Traverse City co-ordinating with Dr, Robert Kennedy. Dr, Stephen Mast was one of the finest doctors I have been treated by .His patience in outlining my condition, how to treat. But his kindness was consistently there for my my wife and I. THANK YOU, DR.Steven.
About Dr. Steven Mast, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mast accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mast has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mast has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease, Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mast on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mast. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mast.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mast, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mast appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.