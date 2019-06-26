Dr. Mathus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Mathus, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Mathus, MD
Dr. Steven Mathus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shiloh, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital.
Dr. Mathus' Office Locations
Heartland Women's Healthcare1170 Fortune Blvd, Shiloh, IL 62269 Directions (844) 872-6249
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He's very gentle, makes you feel comfortable being in the examining room. He did try to treat conditions more serious than it feels, it's more safe, but I don't want to spend the money and time to be referred to another professional
About Dr. Steven Mathus, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Osf St Francis Med Center
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mathus accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathus.
