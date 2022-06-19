Dr. Steven Mattheos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mattheos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Mattheos, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Mattheos, MD
Dr. Steven Mattheos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newburyport, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital and Beverly Hospital.
Dr. Mattheos works at
Dr. Mattheos' Office Locations
-
1
Sports Medicine North Orthopaedic Surgery Inc.1 Wallace Bashaw Way Ste 3001, Newburyport, MA 01950 Directions (978) 997-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Anna Jaques Hospital
- Beverly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mattheos?
Dr Mattheos was very informative about the state of my osteoarthritis in my knees - he looked at my pics and then reviewed them with me, making notes I could take with me - he listened well, answered all my questions, made recommendations and generally provided me lots of good info - I want a Dr who will help me manage my condition and I believe I have found him in Dr Mattheos - I’m much more comfortable with my situation after seeing him - his office staff is great - helpful, pleasant, efficient - little to no wait time - what’s not to like -
About Dr. Steven Mattheos, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1619901386
Education & Certifications
- New England Baptist Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- Amherst College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mattheos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mattheos accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mattheos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mattheos works at
Dr. Mattheos has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mattheos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mattheos speaks Greek.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Mattheos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mattheos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mattheos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mattheos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.