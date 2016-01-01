Dr. Maxfield accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steven Maxfield, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Maxfield, MD
Dr. Steven Maxfield, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in McMinnville, OR.
Dr. Maxfield works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Maxfield's Office Locations
-
1
McMinnville Eye Clinic235 SE Norton Ln Ste B, McMinnville, OR 97128 Directions (503) 472-4688
Hospital Affiliations
- Willamette Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maxfield?
About Dr. Steven Maxfield, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1558700658
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maxfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maxfield works at
Dr. Maxfield has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maxfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maxfield has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maxfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maxfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maxfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.