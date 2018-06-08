Dr. Steven Mays, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mays is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Mays, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Mays, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellaire, TX. They graduated from University Med School and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
UT Physicians Dermatology - Bellaire Station6500 West Loop S Ste 200A, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 500-8260
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Mays by a friend. He's excellent! He was very compassionate to my concerns and very knowledgeable. I will definitely go back to him and refer him. Also, the office is great. From reception to his Assistant, Sharon. She was so kind and so understanding. She made me feel very comfortable. Really great office, I definitely recommend.
About Dr. Steven Mays, MD
- Dermatology
- English
1942240031
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Med School At Houston
- University Med School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mays has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mays accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mays has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mays has seen patients for Ringworm, Tinea Versicolor and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mays on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mays. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mays.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mays, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mays appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.