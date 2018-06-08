See All Dermatologists in Bellaire, TX
Dr. Steven Mays, MD

Dermatology
4.3 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Steven Mays, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellaire, TX. They graduated from University Med School and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Mays works at UT Physicians Dermatology in Bellaire, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Tinea Versicolor and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UT Physicians Dermatology - Bellaire Station
    6500 West Loop S Ste 200A, Bellaire, TX 77401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 500-8260

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ringworm
Tinea Versicolor
Hair Loss
Ringworm
Tinea Versicolor
Hair Loss

Treatment frequency



Ringworm Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 08, 2018
    I was referred to Dr. Mays by a friend. He's excellent! He was very compassionate to my concerns and very knowledgeable. I will definitely go back to him and refer him. Also, the office is great. From reception to his Assistant, Sharon. She was so kind and so understanding. She made me feel very comfortable. Really great office, I definitely recommend.
    Michelle R Brown in Bellaire, TX — Jun 08, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Steven Mays, MD
    About Dr. Steven Mays, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1942240031
    Education & Certifications

    • University Tx Med School At Houston
    • University Med School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Mays, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mays is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mays has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mays has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mays works at UT Physicians Dermatology in Bellaire, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mays’s profile.

    Dr. Mays has seen patients for Ringworm, Tinea Versicolor and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mays on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mays. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mays.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mays, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mays appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

